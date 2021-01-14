DC Dystopia: Dem insurrectionists, total lockdown, scared politicians

Some Democrat insurrectionists are in the Capitol yelling at the police, and there is an army of National Guard everywhere. Maybe the problem isn’t insurrectionists. Maybe it’s our government.
The man who shot Osama bin Laden mocked the elites who rule over us but hide under desks.
I’m watching these Congressmen speak. I cannot believe they are in charge… talking about how “scared” they were. Hiding under desks… betas
— Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) January 13, 2021
The message they’re trying to send is Donald Trump and his supporters did this. However, allegedly, there are more insurrectionists planning rallies in 50 states on Virtual Inauguration Day?
Are the elites manufacturing a Civil War to use it as an excuse to clamp down on our Civil Rights.
Hundreds of National Guard troops sleep on the floor of the Capitol Visitors Center as Democrats begin debating an article of impeachment against President Trump. – @LACaldwellDC pic.twitter.com/hjWgALCisN
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021
Hundreds of National Guard troops nap inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center as the House prepares to debate on an article of impeachment against President Trump.
📷 J. Scott Applewhite / AP pic.twitter.com/EnsR9waonj
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021
Inside the Capitol this morning where Speaker Pelosi usually walks to her office. pic.twitter.com/BQIEf5b2s4
— Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) January 13, 2021
Dystopia:
Total lockdown in DC, National Guard standing watch pic.twitter.com/yoJha6wLn4
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 13, 2021
Democrat insurrectionists descend on DC screaming at the police:
Protesters yell at the police line now formed at 3rd and Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/TyfX63P0Fi
— Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021
I’ve been listening to one of these ‘Q’ type NutJOBS. It’s no surprise the FBI along with the DOD are in panic mode. This jackass is saying “The Plan” is still in effect and Trump can STILL be inaugurated, up to about four minutes before Biden is sworn in. He’s talking about an internal “military operation” that is on-going. The DOD have essentially been checking the “loyalty” of men in the ranks. And who knows what the FBI is doing. Because of all that has happened recently how much is Trump even aware of in this regard. The Alamo speech is said to be a precursor for future events. I believe the Q-nuts have said, “History reveals the future” or some such nonsense.
It’s beginning to sound like a real Russian or foreign actor leading these people. And the dumb bastards in Tech and Media have driven these idiots underground and now can’t be easily exposed. These over-educated idiots are incapable of seeing “More Speech” is truly effective against all else. It’s as if we are returning to the Dark Ages. Many have aptly said when you fulfill a conspiracy mind you are feeding it and allowing it to spread. The people of Q are too complacent to do anything, but it will allow the full force of Government to come down on anyone remotely associated.
When people fall for that, they make us all look foolish.