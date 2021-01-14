Jake Tapper questions the patriotism of Rep who lost both legs in Afghan War

Democrat activist Jake Tapper, who pretends to be a neutral news reporter, questioned the patriotism of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) on Wednesday. Rep. Mast lost both legs in the Afghanistan War in 2010. Tapper was unhappy that he didn’t vote to impeach President Trump in the hoax impeachment held today. The so-called trial was a series of debates with no due process with too many bloviating hacks.

Speaking of hacks, here goes Jake:

Jake Tapper: “Congressman Brian Mast… who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know — about his commitment to it here in the United States” pic.twitter.com/GidrZHUzOe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

Rep. Mast responded.

“I lost two legs for @jaketapper’s right to say whatever the hell he wants, but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election.”

Watch:

I lost two legs for @jaketapper‘s right to say whatever the hell he wants, but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election. https://t.co/ViNrwz9cbU — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 13, 2021

