Jake Tapper questions the patriotism of Rep who lost both legs in Afghan War

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrat activist Jake Tapper, who pretends to be a neutral news reporter, questioned the patriotism of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) on Wednesday. Rep. Mast lost both legs in the Afghanistan War in 2010. Tapper was unhappy that he didn’t vote to impeach President Trump in the hoax impeachment held today. The so-called trial was a series of debates with no due process with too many bloviating hacks.

Speaking of hacks, here goes Jake:

Rep. Mast responded.

“I lost two legs for @jaketapper’s right to say whatever the hell he wants, but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election.”

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.