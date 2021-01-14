Surprise! Trump is leaving office and NY Gov Cuomo opens up!

During his “state of the state” address, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told residents he intends to safely reopen the state’s economy despite an increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Andrew Cuomo, who is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of older Americans and then lied about it and then wrote a book about the great job he did, noticed he has to open businesses back up.

Cuomo and Newsom have the worst possible numbers, and yet, they are seen as big successes. They destroyed their economies with the lockdowns.

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

It’s really too late for many, many small businesses, including a lot of minority and immigrant businesses.

We predict that now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, businesses will open, COV will disappear, cured by Biden, children will be back in school.

Watch:

Related