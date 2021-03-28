NY to require vaccination passports to re-enter society









Beginning this Friday, April 2nd, New Yorkers will need vaccine passports to re-enter society. Governor Andrew Cuomo calls it the Excelsior Pass. Meanwhile, we have super spreader events at the border with illegals pouring in, not tested, and allowed to travel the country, sick or not.

If a New Yorker doesn’t have the pass, participating businesses won’t let them in unless they’ve had a negative COV test.

THE PASS

The New York Post reported that the “Excelsior Pass” would officially launch on April 2, following an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Friday.

New Yorkers can get the Excelsior Pass Wallet App and print out their pass, which is like an airline boarding pass.

The pass won’t show health info, just a green checkmark if the person is vaccinated or a red ‘x’ if not.

In a statement, Cuomo said: “New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure.”

“The question of ‘public health or the economy” has always been a false choice — the answer must be both. As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day and as key public health metrics continue to regularly reach their lowest rates in months, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening,” he added.

This program was announced earlier in March and the app launched on Friday.

DON’T WORRY, THEY’LL PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY

He claims our privacy is protected here in New York, but we doubt it.

“Robust privacy protections are woven throughout the digital health pass solution, giving individuals a secure, verifiable and trusted way to maintain control of their personal health information using an encrypted digital smartphone wallet or printed credential. Each participant will be able to determine if they would like to use it — and if so, what passes they wish to use for which purpose — all without sharing their underlying personal data. User data is always kept completely confidential, and participation is voluntary. The QR code only informs the venue if a pass is valid or invalid,” said a press release for the program.

