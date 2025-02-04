President Trump Sanctions Iran; Threatens Them If They Threaten Assassination

President Trump signed an executive order applying crippling sanctions on Iran. Sanctions worked during his first term. In 2019, Iran’s economy was crumbling. They had 50% inflation, food was up 85%, the economy shrunk by 6%, and the currency lost 60% of its value because of sanctions.

Biden did the opposite. He enriched them, primarily by allowing their lucrative oil sales.

The President sanctioned their oil exports, which is how they fund terrorism in the region.

President Trump has also just signed an Exec Order applying crippling sanctions on Iran, incl. against their oil exports. He is also per cent right to note that the relaxing of these sanctions by Biden Admin helped Iran fund Hamas and Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/nUxP9IsLpK — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) February 4, 2025

President Trump stated he left instructions to destroy Iran if they try to take him out.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do—not just because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.”

Trump claims he has given orders to completely destroy Iran should they attempt to assassinate him. He’s literally green lighting Israel to pull a JFK and blame Iran. pic.twitter.com/fNutP5Kt1U — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) February 4, 2025

For context, the Ayatollah constantly threatens to destroy the United States and Donald Trump.

This was posted on the Ayatollah’s website. Truly, terrifyingly chilling. pic.twitter.com/VmILkzdIyM — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 25, 2024

