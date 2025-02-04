President Trump Sanctions Iran; Threatens Them If They Threaten Assassination

President Trump signed an executive order applying crippling sanctions on Iran. Sanctions worked during his first term. In 2019, Iran’s economy was crumbling. They had 50% inflation, food was up 85%, the economy shrunk by 6%, and the currency lost 60% of its value because of sanctions.

Biden did the opposite. He enriched them, primarily by allowing their lucrative oil sales.

The President sanctioned their oil exports, which is how they fund terrorism in the region.

President Trump stated he left instructions to destroy Iran if they try to take him out.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do—not just because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.”

For context, the Ayatollah constantly threatens to destroy the United States and Donald Trump.


