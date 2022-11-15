DCCC Rushes to CO to Find Ballots – Might Take a MONTH!

Lauren Boebert is running an extremely close race with Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s House race. The DCCC rushed to Colorado, where they are curing ballots, looking for votes, as they also claim the counting might continue for another month.

US Rep Lauren Boebert’s far-left Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who’s trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still need to be tallied, including ballots that need to be corrected or “cured” following signature errors or other issues.

Democratic senators have held onto control of the upper chamber. Still, control of the House – and Congress – are hinging on a handful of races. This includes Ms. Boebert’s fight to hold on to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Monday evening, Ms. Boebert led by 1,122 votes, with 99 percent of votes reported.

Curing votes means the votes weren’t properly dated or unsigned or any number of things. They should be rejected, but not in Colorado.

THE DCCC HAS DEPLOYED

Occupy Democrats, a Communist organization, tweeted: BREAKING: Lauren Boebert gets TERRIBLE news as it’s announced that her very slim election lead could vanish if thousands of likely rejected votes are properly “cured,” meaning they are given a chance to fix minor signature issues. RT IF YOU’D LOVE TO KICK BOEBERT TO THE STREET!

One of the Democrats from #CalltoActivism tweeted: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has just deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find more voters whose ballots need to be cured to overtake Lauren Boebert’s lead. LET’S DO THIS.

She also claims volunteers are needed to “save democracy.”

Rep. Boebert also has staff curing ballots. However, Democrats have curing ballots down to a science.

Colorado slow-walked the close races. Rep. Boebert wrote on Twitter that “waiting this long for election results will make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter.”

Democrats say we’re election deniers if we claim Democrats are deliberately slow-walking close elections. But what else would you call it when we have outstanding seats a week after the election? They are talking about dragging Lauren Boebert’s race out for another month in Colorado.

Tomorrow will be a WEEK after Election Day – and there are still “close” races in the House that are not called. This is unacceptable by any standard that promotes confidence.

How can ANYONE think this is the best we can do with elections? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 14, 2022

Democrats plan to keep this going for at least another month until they get enough votes to win. She’s a prime target.

Democrat Adam Frisch, who trails Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s #CO03 race, will attend new member orientation. “It is in the best interest of the district for me to attend new member orientation given the closeness of this race, which could be unsettled for another month.” pic.twitter.com/i14Sxt22uP — Caitlyn Kim (@caitlynkim) November 13, 2022

