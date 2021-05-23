De Blasio-Cuomo’s NY lets unrepentant Jew beater out to beat more Jews



















The Brooklyn man accused of beating a Jewish man in a hate attack in Midtown proclaimed from his jail cell that he would “do it again,” prosecutors said on Saturday. He’s happy he did it.

Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was held on a mere $10,000 bail in the Thursday attack, in which he is accused of beating Joseph Borgen, 29, with crutches and punching, kicking, and pepper-spraying him.

“If I could do it again, I would do it again,” he told one of his jailers, according to a prosecutor at Awawdeh’s Saturday arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I have no problem doing it again.”

So, what did the people in charge of New Yorkers’ safety do? They let him right out. And he’s eager to hurt more innocent Jews. Democrats have declared open season on Jews, and it’s sickening to red all the articles claiming Joe is totally supportive of Israel as he says nothing about Jews being beaten in a number of our blue cities. Biden speaks out of both sides of his mouth on Israel and Jews.

Out to beat Jews:

AND HE IS BACK OUT ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK READY TO ATTACK MORE JEWS!!! IT IS OPEN SEASON ON JEWS IN NEW YORK! CC: @BilldeBlasio @NYGovCuomo @POTUS @CivilRights https://t.co/hM8mJmZ8H9 pic.twitter.com/sR3wH6RRbh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 23, 2021

Here he is under arrest yesterday. The message he got from his less-than-24 hours in jail is what he did is no big deal in New York.

'I would do it again': Suspect accused of pummeling NYC Jewish man shows no remorse https://t.co/2tyc3bxUNf pic.twitter.com/AqDd2Dipty — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2021

