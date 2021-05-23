Republicans won in Windham NH but something’s wrong with ballots there



















We already reported about Windham, NH where Republicans won but not by as much as they should have, it seems. This is an unusual case because Republicans won and no one was really looking at it.

An audit uncovered a fairly large discrepancy for a little town. A Democrat who didn’t lose by much asked for the recount. As it happens the Democrat lost by a much larger number of votes than originally thought.

The audit is transparent and live-streamed.

Earlier today, auditors in Windham, New Hampshire started testing if “folds in ballots” impacted the vote counts in the 2020 election.

Auditor Mark Lindeman asked volunteers to flag ballots with any conspicuous fold lines.

“Something we strongly suspect at this juncture, based on various evidence, is that in some cases, fold lines are being interpreted by the scanner as valid votes,” Lindeman says.

The recount showed the votes were close to the hand recount on November 12th, indicating the voting machines are unreliable.

Oddly, Jeff Silvestro, the President of LHS Associates, Inc. has visited the audit multiple days since the recount and analysis. It’s unclear if that’s appropriate.

This is a state-approved audit and they have until May 27 to complete it. The machines were used in four New England elections.

Wouldn’t it be something if the unraveling of the controversial election was in a small town where Republicans were the victors?

BREAKING!!🚨 WINDHAM: Hand recount finished & #’s very closely match the hand recount #’s done on Nov 12. Windham voting machine election results are confirmed to be unreliable. @WAuditors still investigating causes & contributing factors. @RealAmVoice #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/Gc8hAkrenK — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) May 21, 2021

