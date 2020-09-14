De Blasio OKs ‘protests’ but Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s canceled

According to The Hill, this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be “reimagined.” The excuse is COVID as usual.

“It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” New York City’s Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Monday during a news briefing.

“It will be a different kind of event,” de Blasio said of the traditional balloon and crowd-packed festivities, which date back nearly a century.

“They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to enjoy the spirit, the joy of that day on television and online,” de Blasio said.

The event won’t be “a live parade,” de Blasio added, but will be something “that will really give us that warmth, and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day.”

We can just imagine.

This parade is being refashioned by a communist and his comrades. What could go wrong?

This parade is an American tradition and brings in lots of revenue. The tradition is what de Blasio doesn’t like. It’s not COVID. There is no reason to do it because of COV:

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was started in 1924 by Macy’s Department Stores. It has been broadcast on national television since 1953. More than 44 million people typically watch the parade.

PROTESTS AKA RIOTS ARE A-OK

This is the mayor who says the anti-American BLM and antifa ‘protests’ are too important to stop, even with COVID.

In June, de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, told Wolf Blitzer on CNN that gatherings such as parades and fairs would be banned in his city, but Black Lives Matter protests would be allowed to go on.

He also told a CNN host that Black Lives Matter contributed a great deal to the city. BLM is a Marxist (communist) organization whose self-described members took part in the recent violence and looting in New York City.