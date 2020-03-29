De Blasio releases hundreds of criminals while huge numbers of NYPD call in sick

While Bill de Blasio keeps releasing criminals from prison, more and more police are getting sick or calling in sick. That sounds unsafe.

Newsweek reports that almost 200 NYPD officers tested positive for Coronavirus in one day. More than 500 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in addition to the 4,111 officers taking sick leave, according to the NYPD.

“On Friday, March 27, 2020, 4,111 NYPD uniformed employees were on sick report which accounts for 11.4 percent of the Department’s uniformed workforce,” the NYPD said in a statement sent to Newsweek. “Currently, 442 uniformed members and 70 civilian members tested positive for the Coronavirus.”

More than 2,000 paramedics and firefighters have called out sick, representing roughly 17 percent of the members of the department.

“I think this is unprecedented times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told CBS News on Friday. “We’ve been through some difficult times before. I think the safety of the members of the NYPD is really first and foremost, them and their families, but that quickly extends out to 8.6 million people.”

At the same time, de Blasio has been releasing criminals from prison for their protection. The New York City jail population is the lowest it has been since World War II due to de Blasio releasing criminals to keep them safe. He freed hundreds from Rikers. If the police are off the streets, who will protect us from de Blasio’s criminals?

De Blasio, who lets criminals roam free has warned Jewish and Christians leaders again not to dare hold services. He’ll close them down, fine them, and who knows what else. Did he warn imams? Just asking.