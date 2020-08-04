De Blasio skipped permit process to paint BLM mural – says no one else can

Mayor de Blasio skipped the permit process to paint his Marxist BLM graffiti lettering on the street in front of Trump Tower. Meanwhile, no one else is allowed to do it. He will not greenlight other proposals to paint murals on the streets

“We haven’t said ‘no’ to people, we’ve said, ‘If you want to apply, you can apply, but there’s a process,’” de Blasio said during this City Hall press briefing Monday.

The Women for America sued City Hall for blocking their slogan, “Engaging, Inspiring, and Empowering Women to Make a Difference.”

De Blasio said he didn’t block anyone. He just referred to the group and the pro-police group to  the Department of Transportation’s permitting process [where it will undoubtedly die.]

“That is something that again transcends all normal realities because we are at a moment of history when that had to be said and done, that’s a decision I made,” de Blasio said.

“But the normal process continues for anyone who wants to apply,” he added.

De Blasio has said the [Marxist] BLM protest movement “transcends any notion of politics” even though he painted the most prominent BLM mural directly in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

DUMP THE BLM

As Bevelyn Beatty says, these cities that want to defund the police are run by Democrats. People need to look at their leaders.

