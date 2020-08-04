Rand Paul, Tucker blast Dr. Fauci for blatant partisanship

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for praising Democrat governors but not Republican governors.

Fauci has lauded New York Democratic Governor Cuomo for his coronavirus response, despite his failure to protect seniors. But he will not praise Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

“FL and NY have an identical number of per capita coronavirus infections but FL has 5X less per capita deaths. Will Dr. Fauci be praising @GovRonDeSantis’ response to the pandemic? Will he point out that @NYGovCuomo’s response allowed a fivefold greater per capita death rate?” tweeted Paul.

In July, Fauci praised New York for its coronavirus response even though New York has more than 32,000 dead and seeded the nation according to the NY Times. Cuomo’s policies were partly to blame, especially his policy of shoving sick elderly into nursing homes.

When asked by PBS anchor Judy Woodruff about increasing testing, Fauci said, “Again, we have a problem. We need to admit it and own it. But we have got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around, remembering we can do it. We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about.”

Obviously, New York got hit worse, in part, due to terrible policies. And they have done it — killed more elderly than any state in the nation.

As Fox News noted, over 6,200 elderly residents may have died from COVID-19 in New York nursing homes according to state health department statistics. On March 25, the New York Department of Health, on Andrew Cuomo’s orders, issued an advisory that stated nursing homes had to accept residents returning from hospitals whether or not they had a diagnosis of COVID-19.

There was a hearing yesterday but NY Health Commissioner Howard Zucker failed to provide the numbers of people who died due to nursing home residency but were transferred to the hospital at the last minute.

Our hearts grieve for the fact that 1 in 5 of all the American lives lost in the Coronavirus pandemic were lost in the state of New York and some of that was because of poor decisions by the state and by Governor Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/xl09WEouZc — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 4, 2020

As of August 3, according to The New York Times, New York had reported 421,008 cases of coronavirus with 32,401 deaths; Florida had reported at least 487,100 cases with 7,083 deaths. That amounts to 7.7% of the cases reported in New York eventuating in death, while in Florida roughly 1.5% of the cases resulted in death.

Fauci is a true partisan bureaucrat who does a fine job of playing dumb as he maneuvers and manipulates around politically.

TUCKER TAKES HIM TO THE RACK

On Friday evening, Fox News show host Tucker Carlson grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him a “fraud” for his responses to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan during a recent hearing.

“Jordan grilled Fauci during a heated House subcommittee hearing exchange Friday on whether ongoing protests and demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd should be treated the same as churches in some states and banned to curb the spread of coronavirus,” the Daily Caller reports.

Carlson played a video clip of the exchange between Jordan and Fauci and then compared the clip to comments Fauci has made in the past.

“Oh, so he is willing to weigh in on specific responses,” Carlson said. “Government responses. What a fraud this guy is. Put on your mask. Get off your powerboat. Put on some goggles. Do it for public health. By the way, the consequences don’t matter. They are just inconveniences.”

“Oh, we just have to do it. Really?” Carlson questioned.

“Fauci is 79, but maybe if he had like 22-year-old kids who were trying to make their way in this world in an economy that is headed down the tubes thanks largely to his recommendations, he would feel differently,” Carlson blasted. “It’s not merely an inconvenience when your economy collapses. It’s the end of the American Dream. That’s not a small thing. Maybe it’s worth it. Maybe it’s not, but if it is, then you probably shouldn’t take a pass on the question, are protests and riots okay? Unless you’re a total fraud, like a complete fraud.”

