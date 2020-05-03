De Blasio’s Jew hunters nabbed Rabbis studying with masks

Why are Americans allowing this? Rabbis sitting a distance apart studying — with masks — were busted by de Blasio’s enforcement squad, which used to be the NYPD. They used to arrest criminals, but no need for that now. New York City doesn’t have criminals, they only have victims who need reform.

They were given summonses up to $1,000.

Even if you’re not Jewish, even if you are a Democrat, can’t you see how wrong this is?

Where are the free Kosher meals? I mean, he gave Halal meals to half a million Muslims.

Rabbis sitting in synagogue 6 feet apart studying get busted by the cops. Summonses were up to $1,000. Hassidic Jews don’t mingle and present little to no threat as far as spreading goes. Shocking. Gross. pic.twitter.com/VwNo0KlzlZ — Jewish City Girl (@ConservCityGirl) April 30, 2020