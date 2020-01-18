De Blasio’s NYC ignored 7,526 detainers for criminals here illegally

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence is furious that the sanctuary city of New York is releasing vicious criminals and other illegal aliens. The NYPD is backing ICE, as they hand out a list of those released back onto our streets.

The death of an elderly lady has brought this to the publics’ attention.

Maria Fuertes, a 92-year-old Queens resident, was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month by Reeaz Khan, an illegal alien who was arrested in November for allegedly beating up his father, trying to cut him up, but then released right back onto the streets. [They have a video of him attacking her.]

“ICE officials said that, at the time [of Khan’s November arrest], the city didn’t cooperate with a detainer request to hand Mr. Khan over to their custody so he could be deported,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Khan tried to cut up his father, was released and then raped and murdered this sweet little elderly lady. She managed to live 92 years only to be cut down by one of de Blasio’s treasured monsters.

The administration is referencing the murder of Fuertes as they target the 300 sanctuary cities and communities around the nation that have policies against cooperating with ICE.

7,526 DETAINERS IGNORED

Albence revealed that New York City has refused 7,526 “detainers,” in its New York field office. Detainers are requests for illegal immigrants in jail. The city claims it refused less than half, 2,916, which Albence rejected. He said the city probably put the others “in the shredder.”

The list of fugitives put out by ICE includes suspected illegal immigrants from Nigeria, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guinea, Spain, and El Salvador. Those released have arrests for assault in the first, second and third degrees, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, gang assaults and other violent offenses.

200 MURDERERS

Among those illegal immigrants ICE sought but who were released without even a phone call to ICE were some 200 murderers, said Albence.

Those individuals accounted for 17,873 criminal convictions and 6,500 criminal charges. He went on to say that those charges and convictions include over 200 homicides, over 500 robberies, over 1,000 sexual offenses, over 1,000 weapons offenses, and over 3,500 assaults, Fox News reported.

“As much as I like New York City, I hate that I’m here right now. As a 25-year law enforcement professional, it’s unbelievable that I have to come here and plead with the city of New York to cooperate with us to help keep the city safe,” Albence added during a press conference on Friday.

“Those who politicize this issue want you to believe that you have to choose between being an immigrant-friendly city and one that cooperates with ICE. Again that is simply false. The only immigrants protected by such policies are those committing violence and dangerous offenses, often in the same communities these politicians are purporting to protect.”

A statement by ICE notes, refusal to cooperate with ICE typically results in increased law enforcement efforts. And it becomes more dangerous for the agents.

“Local jurisdictions that choose to not cooperate with ICE are likely to see an increase in ICE enforcement activity, as ICE the agency has no choice but to conduct more at-large arrest operations,” the agency notes.

“A consequence of ICE being forced to make more arrests on the streets is the agency is likely to encounter other unlawfully present foreign nationals that wouldn’t have been encountered had we been allowed to take custody of a criminal target within the confines of a local jail.”

The Presser:

Acting ICE director Matthew Albence is furious about NYC's "sanctuary city" lawlessness: "As a 25-year law enforcement professional, it is unbelievable that I have to come here and plead with the city of New York to cooperate with us to help keep this city safe."

NYPD BACKS ICE

De Blasio has accused the Trump administration of using “scare tactics” and accused officials of “spreading lies about the good work of the NYPD.”

What a sly creep de Blasio is, turning this on the administration and the NYPD. He is to blame.

Those comments brought pushback from Sergeants Benevolent Association Vice President Vincent Vallelonga, who told reporters that cops want to work with ICE, but are handcuffed from doing so.

“I can guarantee you every single one of our members wants to help them out; unfortunately, the way the policies are set up, they don’t allow us to,” he said. “How do we have our own hands handcuffed to not be able to work with these guys?

Watch this with a Trump official:

@DHS_Wolf on NYC sanctuary policies after murder of 92-year-old woman in Queens: "Its a completely preventable tragedy. Had they honored the @ICEgov detainer, this would never have happened."