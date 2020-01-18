Pussy Hat leftists march & promise this is only the beginning

Thousands of pussy hats gathered Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington and similar demonstrations across the country. They are fighting for the rights they already have.

The hard-left activists say this is only the beginning of what they hope to accomplish in 2020, Washington Post reports.

It starts with a march and, they hope, ends with President Trump being voted out of office.

Former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali.), who slept her way to the top, tweeted, “To everyone across California attending Women’s Marches today: march with joy, march with conviction, and know that I stand with you today and every day.”

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren commented, “According to CNN these women’s marches are now about climate change and illegal immigrant rights….so these flaming Libs have deprioritized women at their own march. Ha! Weirdos.”

THE MARCHING VULGAR LOONS

In the middle of the Women’s March in DC: A cage with a sign that reads CAGE THE CON, NOT THE KIDS pic.twitter.com/uf9MVjK3yS — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 18, 2020

The Women’s March is gathering right now at Freedom Plaza in D.C. pic.twitter.com/BOIUV19nPW — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 18, 2020

Sacramento Women’s March will be led by our Indigenous Women pic.twitter.com/Wov7iFB9Tv — MorriganResists (@MorriganResists) January 18, 2020

I had a great time at the women’s march. They had so many resources!! I changed my voting address, spoke with my local representatives and volunteered for a campaign. Overall i feel empowered and happy. I love the solidarity there. #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/bNxbaKrfsj — McKenzie (@kenziecrissa) January 18, 2020

Good luck everyone marching today for women’s rights and equality #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/XtA239j7NO — Bynx (@SourApplePi) January 18, 2020