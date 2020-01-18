Pussy Hat leftists march & promise this is only the beginning

Thousands of pussy hats gathered Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington and similar demonstrations across the country. They are fighting for the rights they already have.

The hard-left activists say this is only the beginning of what they hope to accomplish in 2020, Washington Post reports.

It starts with a march and, they hope, ends with President Trump being voted out of office.

Former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali.), who slept her way to the top, tweeted, “To everyone across California attending Women’s Marches today: march with joy, march with conviction, and know that I stand with you today and every day.”

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren commented, “According to CNN these women’s marches are now about climate change and illegal immigrant rights….so these flaming Libs have deprioritized women at their own march. Ha! Weirdos.”

THE MARCHING VULGAR LOONS

