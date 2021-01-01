De Blasio’s NYC welcomes in the new year with six shootings

De Blasio’s New York City welcomed in the new year with six separate shootings overnight.

The latest incident took place in Queens, where three men were shot inside a hotel. One 22-year-old victim died of his injuries.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to the Umbrella Hotel Kew Gardens on Queens Boulevard.

Investigators say two groups of men were fighting inside the hotel when one group opened fire on another.

Two others, ages 20 and 40, were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Police believe there were two shooters but say they’re looking for a total of five people.

In East New York, Brooklyn, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting in her second-floor apartment on Lincoln Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four other shootings were reported on the Upper East Side, in the Bronx, another part of Queens, and Washington Heights.

Watch:

But don’t worry, de Blasio and his wife are fiddling while NYC burns:

Watch:

Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021

Watch police victimized by crazy commies:

NYC Tonight. While DeBlasio is dancing in a locked down #timesquare police officers are unable to defend themselves. 🎥@ScooterCasterNY

pic.twitter.com/GZDzMjvfug — ⓘ Disputed Heshy (@HeshyTischler) January 1, 2021