Raphael Warnock says Jeremiah Wright’s ‘God Damn America’ sermons are very “thoughtful” and “it’s Christian thinking at its best.”

As Leo Terrell says, the left will push us into the far left if they control the Senate. It will be bad without that, but worse with the power of both Chambers and the presidency.

Warch:

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can lead to the destruction of the Republic: