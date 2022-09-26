Fire in the World’s Largest Wholesale Produce Market in Paris

Rungis, the world’s largest wholesale fresh produce market, was on fire in Paris. The fire is contained thanks to the efforts of 100 firefighters. One warehouse was destroyed.
Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. He said the fire was brought under control, and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres).
The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added.
The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products, and flowers from across France and worldwide.
Prime Minister Macron recently promised 1.6 billion Euros to Bill Gates’ Global Fund, warning there would be food and energy shortages this winter. How prescient.
Who would think produce would go up like that? The WEFs (World Economic Forum kooks) could always replace the produce with bugs and weeds (sarcasm).
In an article by Mark Schwendau, he noted the rash of food processing plant fires in the US, detailed below. The FBI is blaming ransomware criminals.
— unknown (@UnknownTillNot) September 25, 2022
#ValDeMarne #France🇫🇷- Fire blaze at warehouse of the international market in #Rungis is said to be brought under control by firefighters, building and vehicles seen damaged [📹@ClementLanot] pic.twitter.com/WL4sqY5ap0
— CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) September 25, 2022
US PLANT FIRES
Earlier this year, the FBI’s Cyber Division warned about potential cyberattacks on agricultural cooperatives and food processing plants amid media coverage of recent fires and explosions at food plants across the United States.
Some of them were solved, but the FBI warned some were by ransomware actors.
“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the FBI’s recent notice reads. In their press release, they specifically noted ransomware attacks in 2021 and early 2022 could disrupt the planting season by affecting “the supply of seeds and fertilizer.”
The FBI warns, “A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed. In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”
The FBI listed separate incidents since last summer involving ransomware that goes by the names such as HelloKitty/Five Hands, Lock bit 2.0, Conti, BlackMatter, Suncrypt, Sodinokibi, and BlackByte.
This warning comes as an increasing number of fires and explosions reported at food processing facilities across the country recently featured during a segment on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on April 22 (see below).
Produce, poultry, beef, grain, and vegetables went up in flames.
|Fri
|Aug 9, 2019
|Tyson Foods, Inc.
|Holcomb, KS
|Fire
|Tue
|Jan 12, 2021
|Deli Star Meat Plant
|Fayetteville, IL
|Fire
|Sun
|July 25, 2021
|Kellogg Company
|Memphis, TN
|Fire
|Tue
|Aug 24, 2021
|Patak Meat Processing
|Cobb County, GA
|Fire
|Mon
|Sept 13, 2021
|JBS, USA
|Grand Island, NE
|Fire
|Sat
|Nov 20, 2021
|Maid-Rite Steak Company
|Kansas City, KS
|Fire
|Sun
|Dec 12, 2021
|West Side Processing Plant
|San Antonio, TX
|Fire
|Sat
|Jan 1, 2022
|Van Drunen Farms
|Momence, IL
|Fire
|Fri
|Jan 14, 2022
|Cargill Nutrena Feed Mill
|Lecompte, LA
|Explosion
|Fri
|Jan 21, 2022
|Potato Plant
|Warden, WA
|Fire
|Tue
|Feb 1, 2022
|Harper’s Market Poultry Plant
|Hamilton Mountain, WA
|Fire
|Thu
|Feb 3, 2022
|Wisconsin River Meats
|Mauston, WI
|Fire
|Tue
|Feb 15, 2022
|Bonanza Company
|El Paso, TX
|Fire
|Mon
|Feb 25, 2022
|Shearer’s Food
|Hermiston, OR
|Explosion
|Sun
|Mar 13, 2022
|Hot Pockets Plant
|Jonesboro, AR
|Fire
|Wed
|Mar 16, 2022
|Walmart Fulfillment Center
|Plainfield, IN
|Fire
|Mon
|Mar 28, 2022
|Maricopa Food Pantry
|Phoenix, AZ
|Fire
|Thu
|Mar 31, 2022
|Rio Fresh
|San Juan, TX
|Fire
|Mon
|April 11, 2022
|East Conway Beef and Pork
|Conway, NH
|Fire
|Wed
|April 13, 2022
|Gem State Processing
|Heyburn, ID
|Plane Crash
|Wed
|April 13, 2022
|Taylor Farms
|Salinas, CA
|Fire
|Mon
|April 18, 2022
|Azure Standard Headquarters
|Dufur, OR
|Fire
|Thu
|April 21, 2022
|General Mills
|Covington, GA
|Plane Crash
|Sat
|April 30, 2022
|Perdue Farms
|Chesapeake, VA
|Fire
|Wed
|May 11, 2022
|BioUrja Grain Silos
|Peoria, IL
|Explosion
|Sat
|May 28, 2022
|Forsman Farm
|Howard Lake, MN
|Fire
|Tue
|June 7, 2022
|JBS Foods
|Green Bay, WI
|Fire