Fire in the World’s Largest Wholesale Produce Market in Paris

Rungis, the world’s largest wholesale fresh produce market, was on fire in Paris. The fire is contained thanks to the efforts of 100 firefighters. One warehouse was destroyed.

Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. He said the fire was brought under control, and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres).

The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added.

The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products, and flowers from across France and worldwide.

Prime Minister Macron recently promised 1.6 billion Euros to Bill Gates’ Global Fund, warning there would be food and energy shortages this winter. How prescient.

Who would think produce would go up like that? The WEFs (World Economic Forum kooks) could always replace the produce with bugs and weeds (sarcasm).

In an article by Mark Schwendau, he noted the rash of food processing plant fires in the US, detailed below. The FBI is blaming ransomware criminals.

US PLANT FIRES

Earlier this year, the FBI’s Cyber Division warned about potential cyberattacks on agricultural cooperatives and food processing plants amid media coverage of recent fires and explosions at food plants across the United States.

Some of them were solved, but the FBI warned some were by ransomware actors.

“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the FBI’s recent notice reads. In their press release, they specifically noted ransomware attacks in 2021 and early 2022 could disrupt the planting season by affecting “the supply of seeds and fertilizer.”

The FBI warns, “A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed. In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

The FBI listed separate incidents since last summer involving ransomware that goes by the names such as HelloKitty/Five Hands, Lock bit 2.0, Conti, BlackMatter, Suncrypt, Sodinokibi, and BlackByte.

This warning comes as an increasing number of fires and explosions reported at food processing facilities across the country recently featured during a segment on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on April 22 (see below).

Produce, poultry, beef, grain, and vegetables went up in flames.

Fri Aug 9, 2019 Tyson Foods, Inc. Holcomb, KS Fire Tue Jan 12, 2021 Deli Star Meat Plant Fayetteville, IL Fire Sun July 25, 2021 Kellogg Company Memphis, TN Fire Tue Aug 24, 2021 Patak Meat Processing Cobb County, GA Fire Mon Sept 13, 2021 JBS, USA Grand Island, NE Fire Sat Nov 20, 2021 Maid-Rite Steak Company Kansas City, KS Fire Sun Dec 12, 2021 West Side Processing Plant San Antonio, TX Fire Sat Jan 1, 2022 Van Drunen Farms Momence, IL Fire Fri Jan 14, 2022 Cargill Nutrena Feed Mill Lecompte, LA Explosion Fri Jan 21, 2022 Potato Plant Warden, WA Fire Tue Feb 1, 2022 Harper’s Market Poultry Plant Hamilton Mountain, WA Fire Thu Feb 3, 2022 Wisconsin River Meats Mauston, WI Fire Tue Feb 15, 2022 Bonanza Company El Paso, TX Fire Mon Feb 25, 2022 Shearer’s Food Hermiston, OR Explosion Sun Mar 13, 2022 Hot Pockets Plant Jonesboro, AR Fire Wed Mar 16, 2022 Walmart Fulfillment Center Plainfield, IN Fire Mon Mar 28, 2022 Maricopa Food Pantry Phoenix, AZ Fire Thu Mar 31, 2022 Rio Fresh San Juan, TX Fire Mon April 11, 2022 East Conway Beef and Pork Conway, NH Fire Wed April 13, 2022 Gem State Processing Heyburn, ID Plane Crash Wed April 13, 2022 Taylor Farms Salinas, CA Fire Mon April 18, 2022 Azure Standard Headquarters Dufur, OR Fire Thu April 21, 2022 General Mills Covington, GA Plane Crash Sat April 30, 2022 Perdue Farms Chesapeake, VA Fire Wed May 11, 2022 BioUrja Grain Silos Peoria, IL Explosion Sat May 28, 2022 Forsman Farm Howard Lake, MN Fire Tue June 7, 2022 JBS Foods Green Bay, WI Fire

