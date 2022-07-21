Death by National Abortion & Climate Emergencies

The president’s hard-left base calls for him to declare a national health emergency for abortion and climate change. Yesterday, he issued an executive order on climate change, claiming it’s his responsibility. He promises it’s the first of many such orders.

This isn’t constitutional. In the first mandate, he would violate a Supreme Court ruling. In the second, he would usurp Congress. This is the death of the Republic and freedom by incremental emergency mandates.

In other words, he would act like a dictator who ignores the other two equal branches of government. Once checks and balances of two co-equal branches of government, all that is left are Joe Biden and his overreaching agencies. That is where Democrats are headed. Responsibility and emergencies have nothing to do with any of it.

There is no abortion or climate emergency. It’s absurd and he can’t just declare emergencies to overrule Congress and the Supreme Court.

Experts say that an emergency order can allow the president to act faster and with broader discretion than a typical executive order. Presidents can declare an emergency to help unlock more federal resources under different laws: the National Emergencies Act, Stafford Act, Public Health Service Act, and Defense Production Act.

Since the National Emergencies Act was passed in 1976, presidents from both parties have used it to declare a total of 75 states of national emergency—68 of which were used to impose sanctions, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which conducted a two-year project on emergency powers. Of that total, 41 are still in effect, and 37 of those are sanctions-related, the globalist Wall Street Journal reports.

President Biden labeled climate change as an “emergency” on Wednesday but stopped short of declaring a national emergency following pressure from climate advocates. In a speech at a former coal plant in Somerset, Mass., Biden also pledged to take action to combat the threat of climate change after congressional action stalled.

“As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that is what climate change is about,” Biden said.

“This is an emergency.”

“As president, I’ll use my executive powers to combat the climate crisis in the absence of congressional action,” he added, according to The Hill.

The Left loves their emergencies. They just had one. The Left unnecessarily locked us all down and destroyed businesses, children’s educations, and the mental well-being of many Americans.

They don’t like your freedom and want you out of your homes and cars and into rentals. Leftists want to tell you what to eat. Their hatred of independence is their guide. These people are the totalitarians. It has always been that way.

Climate and abortion emergencies are up there with men having babies.

Emergencies give them what they want most and that is control over you.

