New Historical Landmark in Honor of Joe “Brandon” Biden

President-ish Joe Biden’s bicycle fall last month in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is now a historical landmark on Google Maps named “Brandon Falls.”

The name is a reference to the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant that is used to make fun of the president who clearly has some form of dementia and is destroying the country.

Snopes wrote that it is not an official landmark named by the state. Google Maps permits any user to create a public landmark, which means that someone established and named the site.

The social media account that created the new landmark recently encouraged the trend of “Bidening” — intentionally falling off a bike at the site, taking a photograph or video of the crash, and then posting it online, according to Snopes.

Bidening now has its own thread on Twitter.

This #Bidening trend is getting out of hand…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L5nevwwBju — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 17, 2022

That crosswalk should be a historic site at this point #bidening pic.twitter.com/3bw8k7b4PP — Old Row (@OldRowViral) July 17, 2022

