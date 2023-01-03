McCarthy Loses the 2nd Round

He lost the first round after 19 Republicans defected, and now a third round is expected.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nominated McCarthy for the second round, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-OH) nominated Jordan.

This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker was not secured in the first round of votes.

Jordan, who nominated and voted for McCarthy, won 19 votes. McCarthy won 203 votes and Hakeem Jeffries won 212 votes.

We barely got through half the ballot before confirming that McCarthy is still well short of 218 votes. My colleagues have made clear that our party deserves a new leader. McCarthy should stand down and allow us to select someone else in the next ballot. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 3, 2023

