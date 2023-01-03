McCarthy Loses the 2nd Round

M Dowling
58

He lost the first round after 19 Republicans defected, and now a third round is expected.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nominated McCarthy for the second round, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-OH) nominated Jordan.

This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker was not secured in the first round of votes.

Jordan, who nominated and voted for McCarthy, won 19 votes. McCarthy won 203 votes and Hakeem Jeffries won 212 votes.


lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Cue the Circus music and enter the giant clown car of both democrats and republicans. Wouldn’t it be funny if a democrat winds up winning.

