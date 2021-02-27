Loudon County Virginia schools cancels Dr. Seuss









The popular children’s author is too controversial for one of Virginia’s largest school districts. The Read Across America Day is canceled.

The officials say they can’t ignore the research [which is very minimal and suspect].

“As we become more culturally responsive and racially conscious, all building leaders should know that in recent years there has been research revealing radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss,” the school district stated.

Learning for Justice, a liberal education advocacy group was reportedly behind the pressure campaign against the celebrated children’s author. The organization pegs itself as a group that seeks “to uphold the mission” of the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center, according to their website.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is not only far-left, it’s anti-white, anti-Christian, and very corrupt.

Learning for Justice cited a study by St. Catherine University that claimed Dr. Seuss’s books are covered with “orientalism, anti-Blackness and White supremacy” in a magazine article they released.

The group also claimed that the characters who were not White in the books were “subservient” to White characters.

The lunatics who hate America already canceled most classics, including Little House on the Prairie, Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, To Kill a Mockingbird. The Stalinists prefer to teach children biased left-wing drivel, poorly written propaganda.

Related