“Death to America,” Americans shouted in NYC last night

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Antifa, the American ISIS, is now marching through the streets chanting, “Death to the NYPD, Death to America…every city, every town… burn it to the ground.” Antifa members say they are anarcho-communists. They have ties to radical communist foreigners.

If they are not stopped, they will continue to gain momentum. Their goal is to overturn the government and the economic system.

Watch:

The ‘tolerant’ anti fascist fascists tore up the city of New York last night.

They were aided by Black Lives Matter, a Marxist terror movement.

Black Lives Matter was violent in Rochester, NY.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply