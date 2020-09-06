“Death to America,” Americans shouted in NYC last night

Antifa, the American ISIS, is now marching through the streets chanting, “Death to the NYPD, Death to America…every city, every town… burn it to the ground.” Antifa members say they are anarcho-communists. They have ties to radical communist foreigners.

If they are not stopped, they will continue to gain momentum. Their goal is to overturn the government and the economic system.

Watch:

#Antifa and #BLM is to the America what #ISIS was to Iraq and Syria. It must be extinguished now. https://t.co/5zAnyx6csR — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 6, 2020

The ‘tolerant’ anti fascist fascists tore up the city of New York last night.

Video of antifa rioters in Manhattan yesterday smashing up property and businesses. The riot was co-organized by antifa group @RevAbolitionNY: pic.twitter.com/cKZpYYxTQL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

They were aided by Black Lives Matter, a Marxist terror movement.

Black Lives Matter isn’t about black lives at all. It’s a pro-Biden movement against Trump. pic.twitter.com/Vf88zh83aV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter was violent in Rochester, NY.

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to U-Haul in Rochester. If you’re moving out, they’ll burn your stuff. pic.twitter.com/9CpcaaRgE2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2020