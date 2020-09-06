Joe Biden’s BLM, Joe Biden’s America

Black Lives Matter isn’t in response to anything Donald Trump or his followers did. It is an astroturf movement largely funded by George Soros, Act Blue, and the Ford Foundation. It is the Obama-Biden movement.

OBAMA-BIDEN ARE DIRECTLY TIED TO BLM

Barack Obama invited BLM agitators to the White House on several occasions before Donald Trump appeared on the scene, praising them and promising to work with them.

Joe Biden staffers, and Kamila Harris herself, have donated and fundraised respectively to get antifa militants bailed out.

You will never hear Democrats or Joe Biden criticize BLM or antifa for that matter. Biden will continue to insist before the world that it is right-wing organizations trying to take down the country.

They are the movement — along with antifa — that silences political opposition.

The slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is indelibly tied to the Marxist movement. If you don’t buy into the movement, hence the Marxist black lives matter, you are a racist. This approach shuts down debate. You can’t criticize the movement with this great slogan.

You’re white and hence, you deserve the abuse

As BLM agitators scream at diners in restaurants, shut down roadways, destroy property, and slander the police, you must ignore their guilt or you’re a racist and a white supremacist. You’ve earned the abuse because you’re white. It applies to all white people because of the so-called original sin that people living today had nothing to do with.

BLM has managed to make all people who disagree with them worthy subjects of abuse. That especially applies to President Trump and his supporters.

George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake are untouchable saints although there were significant reasons for their arrests that had nothing to do with skin color. In fact, there is no evidence the police response was due to the color of their skin.

The Obama-Biden administration directly tried to limit free speech with attacks on newsroom freedoms, spying on journalists, criminally charging journalists who leaked, and promoting the 16/18 project to make innocent criticism into heresy.

Biden recently pushed for Trump ads to be taken down and to have him taken off social media.

Running mate Kamila Harris has relentlessly called for de-platforming President Trump. Harris now suggests a denial of systemic racism is racist. She has called disagreement with her – hate speech.

The faux hate line gets them the right to define everything from traditional Americans as hate.

It’s now devolved into extreme censorship and physical violence if opponents refuse to be silent.

It’s true Biden isn’t a dedicated leftist, but it is true that he is a hack who spent his career shifting sides to the one that would benefit him the most.

Biden will do whatever BLM says to do and he will do it gladly. But it has nothing to do with Donald Trump per se and never has.

ORIGINS OF BLM

BLM launched in 2013 with a Twitter hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, after neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin killing.

Radical Left activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag.

Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization led by Working Families Party (ACORN) activist and Occupy Wall Street anarchist Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up–Don’t Shoot!” which then became BLM’s widely recognized slogan.

Founders, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi all work on behalf of front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization(FRSO/OSCI), one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the country. Tometi has spent time with Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The other front groups are the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). Nelini Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under a variety of different names—works with all four organizations, and Dream Defenders is backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and others.

IT’S A MOVEMENT TO OVERTURN THE US GOVERNMENT

FRSO is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement, which was inspired by Mao and the many communist revolutions throughout the world in the 1960s and 1970s.

As Stamp has said, “we are actually trying to change the capitalist system we have today because it’s not working for any of us.”

BLM is one of many projects undertaken by the FRSO. Except for the website, blacklivesmatter.com, there is no actual organization — it’s a movement.

Joe Biden’s America: