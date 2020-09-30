Debate commission adding tools to prevent another runaway debate

The debate commission is making changes after last night’s hot mess debate. The AP painted Biden as an innocent and he was no innocent.

It’s adding new “tools to maintain order” to the upcoming debates after a chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

All the onus was put on Trump by the AP and the commission. Trump is wrong, Trump did it, Trump interrupted.

After it became clear that Trump was debating Wallace and Biden, Trump did interrupt too much. He didn’t want to become a victim like Paul Ryan during his debate in 2012.

In a statement, the commission said the first debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The commission says it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

And the commission says it’s “carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

If one of them is cutting mics, they better damn well do it to Biden and verbose, blathering moderators like Wallace.