Debate commission strikes again with the mute button

The biased left Commission on Presidential Debates will mute microphones allegedly to allow each candidate the opportunity for uninterrupted remarks during this week’s final forum.

According to the commission, the mute button will be featured at the start of each 15-minute segment during opening comments. After that time, both mics will be turned on without a mute option to enable debate.

The first debate, disastrously run by Chris Wallace, became a free-for-all with a frustrated President Trump doing most of the interrupting. The questioning was aimed at protecting Joe Biden when Wallace wasn’t debating Trump himself.