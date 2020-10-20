Report: Google’s algorithm’s skewed to swing election results

Project Veritas released a new video today exposing Google’s hidden political agenda.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Google Cloud Technical Program Manager Ritesh Lakhkar: “You are just plain and simple trying to play God.”

Lakhkar: “It’s [algorithm] skewed by the owners and the drivers of the algorithm. Like so, if I say, ‘Hey Google, here’s $2 billion, feed this data set of whenever ‘Joe Biden’ is searched, you’ll get these results.’”

Lakhkar on Google’s culture: “When Trump won the first time, people were crying in the corridors of Google.”

Lakhkar: “I feel suffocated at Google… Because on one side, you have this professional or unprofessional attitude and on the other side, you have this ultra-leftist attitude, and your entire existence is questioned.”

You can watch the latest video here: