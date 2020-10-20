President censored 65 times, Joe Biden 0 times

President Trump and his campaign accounts were censored at least 65 times in the last two years by Facebook and Twitter. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his camp have never been censored, according to a report released Monday.

The conservative Media Research Center’s Techwatch department found that the tech giants flag and ax President Trump’s content.

Russia Today has nothing on these people.

The biggest discrepancy came with Twitter, which accounted for 98% of the censorship incidents against the Trump camp from May 2018 to Oct. 16, 2020.

The analysis did not include ads from PACs or super PACs.

“Twitter has been far and away the biggest offender, labeling, fact-checking, and removing Trump’s tweets and the tweets from his campaign accounts 64 times since the president’s election,” the report said.

“Tweets about the president’s concern over mail-in voting, COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter protests have been given ‘public interest notices.”

Big Tech's bias is clear and obvious. Twitter and Facebook have censored President @realDonaldTrump and his campaign at least 65 times combined. Yet they haven't touched any of Joe Biden's accounts even once. https://t.co/wu5rlzkxmU — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 19, 2020