DeBlasio whines for the federal government to get him medical professionals

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was whining in a most annoying way Friday for a “1,000 nurses, 300 respiratory therapists,” and he’s “still waiting.” Why does he think the federal government has to take care of all his problems? When is he going to figure out that he has the responsibility to stop whining and do something?

Where is the President supposed to get the personnel and why does he get them and not, say, Houston? Oh, I remember, because he told all the New Yorkers to go to parades and congregate, go to parks when he should have been telling them to stay at home.

When did we allow people to get to the point of believing the federal government is responsible for everything?

It’s not a problem for President Trump since medical professionals during a pandemic grow on trees.

I’m sick of hearing this communist whine.

De Blasio: I told the Pentagon “a week ago” to give me “1,000 nurses, 150 doctors, 300 respiratory therapists” and “I’m still waiting” pic.twitter.com/F1fsGc24LH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2020