Newsom sends emergency grants to businesses owned by people here illegally

Governor Gavin Newsom, the far-far-left governor of California, is sending emergency grants to businesses — businesses owned by illegal aliens. Just in case you don’t think the Democrats care more about foreigners here illegally than you, think again.

Democrats are replacing you.

If they gain enough power, they will flood the country with illegal immigrants and refugees from countries with totally different values. All that anti-Christian and anti-Semitic bigotry will be dangerously real in the not-so-distant future.

Our tax dollars are going towards this in these stimulus/rescue packages that stimulate nothing Americans want. While I watch the local business owners suffer, this lunatic is giving our money to people who broke our laws and have no respect for our rule of law.

Watch:

.@GavinNewsom: We’re sending “emergency grants” to California businesses run by illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/rqLvTlsDY3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2020