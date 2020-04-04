Trump responds to Pelosi’s plan for mail-in voting, no voter ID needed

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made it clear that Democrats want more funding for a vote by mail option in another coronavirus funding bill. They want $2 billion “to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail.”

They actually want to corrupt the vote.

Pelosi said, “We had $400 million to promote voting by mail, direct, all of that. However, it was not nearly enough. We need at least five times that much in order to really meet the needs, to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail. It is absolutely essential at this time.”

She also wants to bail out the postal service.

THE WHY

Why are Democrats pushing so hard to get rid of voter ID, put mail-in voting in place, mandate ballot harvesting nationwide, vote any time in any way, also nationwide? There is only one reason and it’s not racism.

Democrats see the virus as an opportunity to grab power. They want a permanent electoral majority.

“Do you think every state in this country should be prepared for mail-in voting?” President Trump: “No, because I think a lot of people cheat… I think people should vote with voter ID… The reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat!” pic.twitter.com/n7Gbi1h5jn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2020