Trump responds to Pelosi’s plan for mail-in voting, no voter ID needed

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made it clear that Democrats want more funding for a vote by mail option in another coronavirus funding bill. They want $2 billion “to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail.”
They actually want to corrupt the vote.
Pelosi said, “We had $400 million to promote voting by mail, direct, all of that. However, it was not nearly enough. We need at least five times that much in order to really meet the needs, to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail. It is absolutely essential at this time.”
She also wants to bail out the postal service.
THE WHY
Why are Democrats pushing so hard to get rid of voter ID, put mail-in voting in place, mandate ballot harvesting nationwide, vote any time in any way, also nationwide? There is only one reason and it’s not racism.
Democrats see the virus as an opportunity to grab power. They want a permanent electoral majority.
“Do you think every state in this country should be prepared for mail-in voting?”
President Trump: “No, because I think a lot of people cheat… I think people should vote with voter ID… The reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat!” pic.twitter.com/n7Gbi1h5jn
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2020
Placing getting Democrats into office her most pressing priority to get illegals to vote.
CHEATING?
Over the past 50 YEARS Democrats have elevated voter fraud into a science. They employ DOZENS of fraud vehicles.
Here’s just some:
Vote Harvesting
Military ballots sent too late to count
Dems with multiple addresses
Computers programmed to switch R votes to D votes
Touch screens with HUGE D candidate area; tiny R Area
Dead Dems kept on active rolls
Vote buying
Bussing voters from one poll to another
Mail in votes counted in back rooms, Repub workers LOCKED OUT
Driver licenses for illegals (simply check box & they’re registered)
DNC TEACHING Illegals how to vote
2016, there were 3.5 more registered voters than voting aged citizens in America
Hillary supposedly won the popular vote by how many?
2018 is the PERFECT example of WHAT the DEMwitz WANT…and WILL DO…CHEATING in EVERY
method & area available!!
ILLEGALS”?? YUP! CHEATING on IDENTITY?? YUP! CHEATING on infection?? YUP!
YOU just NAME IT…and the DEMwitz will STEAL it, CHEAT it, LIE it, & PERVERT it!
“Is it ILLEGAL?…YUP”?!?…..THAT’S the DemWITZ slogan!!!!