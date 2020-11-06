Nevada GOP sends criminal referral to the DOJ over alleged voter fraud

The Nevada GOP sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over alleged voter fraud Thursday.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV,” the organization said in a tweet.

The lawyers did not make their evidence public.

Earlier in the day, Adam Laxalt, a Republican and former Nevada attorney general, also claimed to have evidence of voter fraud, but he also did not make the details public.

“In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley. We believe that there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic,” he said during a press conference.

Nevada has yet to be called for either candidate, but with 84% of the voting counted, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 49.4% to 48.5% advantage over Mr. Trump.

Watch: