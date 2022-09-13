Harvard Gives a Fellowship to a Propaganda Potato

Brian Stelter, Nicknamed ‘Potato,’ was unceremoniously fired after years of distorting the truth and manipulating the public. As he reported inaccurately for years on CNN’s Reliable Sources, he presented himself as a journalist.

The esteemed Harvard University, packing a fellowship at the Shorenstein Center, came to the rescue!

According to Shorenstein Center, the fellowship program “brings high-profile figures at the forefront of media, politics, and public policy to Harvard’s Kennedy School to work with students, faculty, scholars, and the public on important issues of the moment.”

Ironically, bizarrely, Potato will use his time there to discuss “threats to democracy” and preserving democracy. Why not throw in ethics and honesty while he’s at it?

“As the Walter Shorenstein Fellow, Stelter will convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media. These discussions with media leaders, policymakers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty will help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the school noted.

NEWS: @brianstelter is coming to the @Kennedy_School as the center’s 2022 Walter Shorenstein Fellow! He’ll be holding a series of public events and community discussions about democracy and the role of the media in preserving it. Welcome, Brian! https://t.co/oJRFm5K9nZ — Shorenstein Center (@ShorensteinCtr) September 12, 2022

Stelter announced the news on Twitter that he will join the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

“Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School,” Stelter tweeted. “This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home!”

It sounds like he pulled in some chips with Nancy Gibbs and her team.

Curiously, Potato’s firing didn’t hurt him. No one mentioned it.

Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School. This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home! https://t.co/cOD0SyeuwE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 12, 2022

His career has been pathetic. MRC did a nice tribute to him for that.

A tribute to Brian Stelter’s horrible career at CNN (🎥 @Banned_Bill) pic.twitter.com/mAfeK1FLHX — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 18, 2022

