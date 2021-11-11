Deceptive Media Reporting in Rittenhouse Case Could Blow Your Mind

















In the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the prosecution’s witnesses ended up presenting the defense case. Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense in all three situations that ended in the death of two men and injuring of one. Most of the people attacking Rittenhouse were criminals. Rittenhouse shot and killed pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum as he lunged at him and grabbed his gun. Anthony Huber, a violent repeat abuser, was shot as he tried to beat Kyle Rittenhouse to death with a heavy skateboard, Rittenhouse shot the third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, as he aimed his Glock, a gun he had illegally, at Rittenhouse’s head.

The media is covering this very deceptively.

The headline from CBS News: “Lone Survivor Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha Protest Testified That He Thought He Was Going to Die.” The Washington Post headline read, “Gaige Grosskreutz Said He Feared for His Life Before Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Him During Kenosha Unrest.”

The Daily Beast read: “The man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin testified on Monday he never tried to kill the heavily-armed teenager. In fact, at the teen’s murder trial that he was actually trying to surrender to him.” [That was a lie debunked by the video during the trial].

NBC News: “How Rittenhouse’s shooting victim says he thought he was going to die.”

The NY Times:

Gaige Grosskreutz, the only person who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020, took the witness stand on Monday and described the instant he faced Mr. Rittenhouse, who had just fired several shots with a semiautomatic rifle.

“What was going through your mind at this particular moment?” Thomas Binger, the prosecutor, asked in court.

“That I was going to die,” Mr. Grosskreutz, a volunteer paramedic, said.

As the prosecution’s case in the homicide trial of Mr. Rittenhouse nears an end, Mr. Grosskreutz, 28, calmly delivered testimony for several hours as a star witness for the state. But his testimony at times lent support to Mr. Rittenhouse’s central claim, that he was acting in self-defense when he shot Mr. Grosskreutz and two other men. The testimony underscored a broader challenge for prosecutors, who face the burden of disproving the scenario laid out by Mr. Rittenhouse’s lawyers.

Ya think, NY Times?

In what world is aiming a gun at someone’s head not self-defense?

‘Reporter’ Ana Navarro wants Americans to feel the grief of losing the lives of three radicals who tried to kill then-17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse. She accused Kyle Rittenhouse of fake sobbing.

Yes, we understand Ana. The 11 boys molested or raped by Joseph Rosenbaum must be particularly distraught. Huber’s grandmother and brother who were repeatedly abused by him must be grief-stricken. Gaige Grosskreutz, a communist revolutionary, is a repeat offender who fortunately lives to offend some more, and threaten his girlfriend again.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021

The prosecution seems willing to bring a fake case to trial and put the targeted person in prison for life if the media wants them to do so.

We prefer the Babylon Bee reporting to Legacy Media. It’s far more honest.

New Game ‘Call Of Duty: Rittenhouse’ Lets You Defend Your Home From A Horde Of Bloodthirsty Communists https://t.co/erpMd3d7dB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 10, 2021

