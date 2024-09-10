Dedicated to Fang Fang’s Boyfriend, Clown World’s Favorite Rep

By
Bad Dogs
-
0
20

Caveat: I have no idea if Haitians are eating the ducks and pets in Springfield. It was stated at a City Hall meeting. That’s all we know. The video below of a woman having allegedly eaten a cat was on Fox, but we’re not swearing to it.

Rep. Swalwell, Fang Fang’s creepy boyfriend, is very upset about pet-eating memes after the news from Springfield, Ohio. Swalwell is also very angry with J.D. Vance because he said his office is getting calls about pet-eating new Americans.

To calm Swalwell, please don’t share any of these memes.

Remember, don’t share these memes!

These memes are driving Democrats crazy.

Eating pets is a crime.

So, Fang Fang’s boyfriend is taking it out on Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

How is it that creepy people always think normal people are creepy?

Here’s one reported cat-eating event:


