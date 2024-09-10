Dedicated to Fang Fang’s Boyfriend, Clown World’s Favorite Rep

Caveat: I have no idea if Haitians are eating the ducks and pets in Springfield. It was stated at a City Hall meeting. That’s all we know. The video below of a woman having allegedly eaten a cat was on Fox, but we’re not swearing to it.

Rep. Swalwell, Fang Fang’s creepy boyfriend, is very upset about pet-eating memes after the news from Springfield, Ohio. Swalwell is also very angry with J.D. Vance because he said his office is getting calls about pet-eating new Americans.

To calm Swalwell, please don’t share any of these memes.

Aw, kitten. Eric Swalwell is losing it pic.twitter.com/NMAcANo7Rp — It’s Tiff (@TiffMoodNukes) September 10, 2024

Here’s Trump in Ohio saving the cats. I guess he really is going to fix all the mistakes of the biden/HARRIS administration. pic.twitter.com/ieYLilxssL — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) September 9, 2024

This is currently how every legal citizen in Springfield Ohio feels since the Hatians came in and started eating their pets. pic.twitter.com/yXrpj8dT1F — Mostly Peaceful Warpig (@lyncowarpig) September 9, 2024

Eating pets is a crime.

President Trump made animal abuse a felony. Kamala invited, and is making you financially support, illegal immigrants that are eating our PETS: cats, dogs, ducks, ETC… pic.twitter.com/KJTRXlY09w — Loki the Pawtriot (Trumpy Cat) (@ScoutKopfjager) September 9, 2024

So, Fang Fang’s boyfriend is taking it out on Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

You and your gerbil can come out from under your couch, JD. The pet-eating story isn’t real. https://t.co/o40LhK2daB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 10, 2024

How is it that creepy people always think normal people are creepy?

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese spy and once farted on camera, says that Kamala Harris is not going to pick someone who’s as “weird and creepy” as JD Vance to be her running mate. pic.twitter.com/cTBHcPO0Cb — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 29, 2024

Here’s one reported cat-eating event: