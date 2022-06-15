Deep Fake Metaphysic Act on AGT was Mind Blowing!

By Mark Schwendau

Some of us do a lot of reading and research trying to keep up with the world we find ourselves living in today. One area that is as mind-blowing is you can now view a high-tech clone of somebody on screen and not realize you are looking at a fake rather than the real deal. This new technology is termed Metaphysic technology. The slang term somebody hung on it is “deep fake”. In other words, a technological feat so realistic about everybody can be fooled into thinking the clone image they are watching is that of a real famous person they know. It could be an actor, politician, military officer, celebrity spokesperson… The list goes on. It begs legal questions such as, “Who owns your likeness, and can somebody with the technology and knowledge create a high-tech double of you to fool people or avoid paying you for an appearance?”

This technology has been discussed rather low-key on the Internet with nerds and geeks (like myself) being the only ones showing interest and giving us new worries. However, it recently exploded on the national stage for everybody to witness and understand. That stage was none other than America’s Got Talent when show producer Simon Cowell seemingly appeared on stage singing beautifully while still seated in the number one position as judge leaving the audience mesmerized.

“Simon Cowell Sings on Stage?! Metaphysic Will Leave You Speechless | AGT 2022”

This YouTube video received almost 10 million views in just a week!

Metaphysic’s cofounders Thomas Graham and Chris Ume appeared with singer Daniel Emmet. Emmet was a previous contestant on AGT and is a big fan of Tom and Chris at Metaphysic’s. Together they seemingly brought an on-screen clone of show producer Simon Cowell singing voice to life with amazing deep fake technology doing “You’re The Inspiration”. The judges and audience were blown away however nobody in the room were more stunned than Cowell as was evident on his face.

Metaphysic’s website is Metaphysic AI.

As Graham explained in his introductory interview with Cowell, “So our company is called Metaphysic and we use artificial intelligence to create hyper-real content.”

The innocent faces of the two young men and their nerd-like sweetness make their explanation of what they have invented seem sweet and harmless enough until you consider the dark side of possibilities.

Vladimir Putin could pass away from cancer and his generals could use his deekfake likeness to declare nuclear war on the United States.

Joe Biden could pass away in his sleep and those pulling his strings now could continue to do so with his deepfake likeness at a more accelerated “Great Rest” pace, only without the stuttering and stammering.

While this technology is confined to the two-dimensional world of the television screen, for now, some feel the next logical step will be to create three-dimensional hologram images to fool the public.

This technology was first brought to the attention of the world back in 2018 when a video was released by Bloomberg in a news segment.

“It’s Getting Harder to Spot a Deep Fake Video”

Our lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have so much on their plates these days. It seems that the concept of somebody using the likeness of a person to perpetuate some form of deception is yet another concern they will need to address, and soon!

