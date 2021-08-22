Deep state president has Biden’s back

















Goerge W. Bush proves once again he’s a globalist deep state operative. The last thing he ever wanted was America First. America Last seems fine with him. He has no problem with Biden’s policies. No rebukes of Biden at all after bashing Donald Trump for putting America First.

USA Today headline on August 17, 2021: George W. Bush expresses sympathy for Afghan people, US troops, avoids comment on Biden policy

After the world watched desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee Kabul as a triumphant Taliban retook Afghanistan’s capital city, former President George W. Bush expressed sympathy to the Afghan people and U.S. forces on the ground.

“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” reads a joint statement from Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

In 2017, after Barack Obama and John McCain rebuked Donald Trump for his America First policy, George Bush followed suit.

The Washington Post, October 19, 2017:

For the second time this week, a prominent Republican has made a speech rebuking President Trump’s vision for the United States’ role in the world. On Monday, it was Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Today, President George W. Bush joined the call for the United States to reject the “America first” principle in world affairs.

Although he did not mention Trump by name, the 43rd president gave a thorough and detailed rebuttal to Trump’s nationalist, values-neutral, anti-refugee, anti-immigration and anti-free-trade ideology. Bush also called on the United States to reject attempts to play down Russia’s interference in our democracy and warned Americans not to fall for conspiracy theories and fake news.

Bush, who made the freedom agenda a key pillar of his presidency, also called on the United States to lead a rejuvenation of the Western, liberal world order, which he described as under attack.

Related















