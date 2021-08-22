Kamala laughs when asked about stranded Americans & Joe laughs about being called unfit

















Kamala and Joe’s Laughing Matter

Today, Kamala Harris laughed inappropriately as a reporter asked her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Then she went on to say that getting them out of the country is the administration’s highest priority.

As she departed for her Southeast Asia trip, with Singapore being the first stop, a reporter asked, “What’s your response to reports of Americans….” Before she could complete her sentence, the vice president said. “Hold on, hold on. Slow down, everybody,” a chuckling Harris said.

She addressed the question, suggesting she did hear it. “We couldn’t have a higher priority right now, the vice president said. “A particular high priority is making sure that we safely evacuate American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, Afghans at risk, including women and children, and that is one of our highest if not the highest priority right now.”

If it’s their highest priority, then why is nothing happening? There is absolute chaos at the airport and, according to reports, soldiers are not allowed to rescue Americans.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

Biden also laughed inappropriately when told of a poll indicating Americans don’t think him “competent, focused, or capable” of doing the job. He then went into the lie that he had a decision to make to leave Afghanistan. It’s not that he left, it’s the way he left.

WATCH: President Biden laughs when told new CBS/YouGov poll shows a majority of Americans don’t believe he is “competent, focused, or effective in the job.” pic.twitter.com/rDAW3CEgKl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 22, 2021

This is not a sane or competent or smart administration and something needs to be done immediately before thousands of Americans and allies in Afghanistan are killed or captured by terrorists.

