MSNBC Analyst Suggests a “Federal Takeover” of Elections in Red States

















If we think people’s civil rights are being violated, we’ll do a federal takeover. I know lots of people are going to scream about this. The right-wingers are going to scream. This is what the federal government is supposed to do. ~ Jason Johnson

One of MSNBC’s outrageous political analysts, Jason Johnson, suggests that the Biden administration should engage in a “federal takeover” of elections in largely Republican states, deeming the situation an “emergency” over alleged civil rights violations regarding voting.

“This is an emergency,” Morgan State University professor Dr. Jason Johnson claimed in justifying the call for totalitarianism.

Johnson, a professor, made the remarks on ‘The Reid Out.’ They were discussing a lawsuit filed by the DoJ against the state of Texas over their redistricting plan.

Attacking redistricting in Republican states is one of the Democrats’ plans to destroy Republicans.

“These districts they make look like a Dexter blood splatter, they’re just pieces here and there for whatever Republicans want,” Johnson said. “This is an emergency. I know this is something that hasn’t been done in 56 years, but you know what happened when the federal government said, ‘Hey, Brown vs. Board of Education, we have to integrate schools?’ They sent troops. They sent federal officials to places and said, ‘You will let Black children into school.’”

“This administration can say we have concerns about how elections are being conducted in this particular state. We’re going to send officials down there. We’re going to send election observers. If we think people’s civil rights are being violated, we’ll do a federal takeover. I know lots of people are going to scream about this. The right-wingers are going to scream. This is what the federal government is supposed to do. If states are violating people’s civil rights, you’re supposed to step in.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

