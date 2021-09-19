















Defiant Despotic San Fran Mayor Breed Parties Maskless- Was “Having a Good Time”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed remained steadfastly defiant about her behavior after she was photographed at a jammed city jazz club, dancing and singing without a mask, despite her own city mandate, reports Fox News.

Breed, 47, also posed for photos in the club — smiling alongside BLM founder Alicia Garza, who also had her face completely uncovered. Their behavior was in violation of Breed’s citywide mandate requiring well-fitted masks in indoor public buildings even for those fully vaccinated.

The mayor called this reporting is a “distraction” and said, “The fact that this is even a story is sad.”

“My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask,” Breed explained. “I was thinking about having a good time and in the process, I was following the health orders.”

Of course, she wasn’t following the city’s “health orders” because her own city ordinance, one of the strictest in the country, requires masks indoors, vaccinated or not unless the person is actively eating or drinking. Nothing about exemptions for caterwauling, while huffing and puffing around the dance floor in a San Francisco bar.

Consider the following otherworldly statements meant to excuse the hypocritical despot’s blatant ignoring of rules meant only for her subjects.

A representative from Breed’s office said “the mayor was excited to be out and had an incredible night.” “She was with friends at her table, not wearing a mask while eating and drinking and enjoying herself. She knows health orders are hard and asks everyone to do their best to follow them.”

Way too hard for the mayor! But you can bet if her lessers tried anything like this, either they or the establishment they patronized would be punished; for daring to live like their betters.

Breed, utterly unable to manage the slightest bit of self-reflection, had the gall to bleat she and fellow club-goers “don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.”

Hey, genius! You’re the captain of the “fun police”!

The moral of this is unchecked hypocrisies “Breed” stupidity.

Related















