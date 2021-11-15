Defiant Steve Bannon Turns Himself In, Offers Words of Encouragement

















A defiant Steve Bannon turned himself in today for the crime of not appearing before Congress. He was summoned by the Pelosi kangaroo court. He’s charged with a crime that no one has been prosecuted for since 1983. Hillary’s computer techs, IRS chiefs, and other didn’t appear or lied when summoned, but nothing happened to them. Can we have a redo on the Obama-Hillary peeps?

Mr. Bannon told supporters to stay focused on the “signal,” not the “noise.” This is all noise.

