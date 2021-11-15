YouTube Censors Independent Rittenhouse Trial Coverage

















YouTube Stalinists shut down independent live coverage of the Rittenhouse trial. Could it be they don’t like the commentary since it doesn’t support their narrative?

I wouldn’t want to sound conspiratorial or anything.

BREAKING: All independent streams of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial are being taken down by Youtube over “Policy Violations”@CBSNews‘ stream is still running however. pic.twitter.com/UhNwrLZbCU — Deus Flex Machina- flexyoursuccess.com (@ReturnOfTheFleX) November 15, 2021

Watch the trial live:



