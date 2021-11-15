Far-left Beto, a Furry, Will Run for Governor of Texas

















Robert Francis O’Rourke, aka Beto the fake Hispanic, is the person who said “HELL YES, We’re gonna take your guns.” He is the Democrats’ idea of a “moderate” who also wants to tear down all the border walls.

He will run for governor of Texas, a pro-gun state, after doubling down on gun confiscation.

“I am running for governor to serve all of the people of Texas,” O’Rourke said in his announcement. “I believe that the only way we are going to achieve great things for this state is by looking out for each other and moving forward together.”

“I want to serve this state and try to bring the people of Texas together to do some of the really big work that is before us and get past this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas,” O’Rourke added.

He’s a furry who used to sing publicly with his band in a sheep’s head and a onesie. He’s also a descendant of slave owners. We thought that was verboten.

Beto hates the USA and says the country was founded on “white supremacy.”

