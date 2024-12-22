According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly plans to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) on his first day in office following his inauguration.

The WHO wants our money and a tyrannical global dictatorship.

It failed miserably in managing international health crises, partly due to the overriding control of the Chinese Communist Party and the communistic EU.

Not everyone is happy. However, people following The WHO see them as the path to global tyranny, as exhibited during the pandemic. They are heavily politicized.

This move would deprive the WHO of their largest single donor. The US provided about 16% of its funding in the 2022-23.

People on the left, such as Lawrence Gostin, Professor of global health at Georgetown Law, said it would be catastrophic. Some say that it would cede leadership to China. However, it already has. We saw that through the pandemic. The US did precisely what China did with tyrannical mandates.

In 2020, Trump initiated the process of leaving the WHO as COVID-19 spread, accusing the agency rightfully of being under Chinese control. The process was never finished, and Joe Biden restarted relations with the agency on his first day in office in 2021.

Trump’s team wants to move faster this time around.

Ashish Jha Biden, former White House COVID Response Coordinator and Dean of Brown University School of Public Health said the transition team wants Trump to withdraw on the first day because of the symbolism of reversing Biden’s immigration day move.

I disagree. He wants out and knows he has only months to get the important matters over with. He’s using Democrat tactics. He’s doing everything at once, so they keep busy.

Jha added that some team members wanted to stay in the organization and push to reform it. Still, another group who believed in cutting ties won the argument.

Bodies such as the WHO are key to global cooperation on vaccine development and distribution and other treatments during health emergencies. Jha said you don’t have ears to the ground if you’re out of this organization.

I doubt that. They will be begging for our cooperation.

Gostin said it would mean lean years for the WHO. He added that European countries would probably not step up, and China would yield more influence.

The Trump team has not commented directly, and the WHO has not, as well.

