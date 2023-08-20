Defund the Police, Ban Guns “Squad” Spent $1.2M on Security

While eager to defund the police since her appearance on the political stage, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and her squad of eight spent $1.2 million on security. Protection for thee, but not for me. All the rest of us rely on the police, but she is getting rich off her socialist-communist agenda and can afford to spew demands popular with her franchise of America haters.

AOC spent over $270,000, including funds to secure her office. In 2021, the anti-gun, defund-the-police zealot spent more than $4,000 on a former Blackwater consultant. Blackwater = Dick Cheney.

She thought defunding the police would turn poor, crime-ridden areas into suburban paradises.

“[Suburban] communities have lower crime rates not because they have more police but because they have more resources to support healthy society in a way that reduces crime,” AOC said in a June 2020 Instagram story.

Coru Bush spent over $700,000 since 2021, with $75,000 going to her boyfriend, now husband, for security. Another #380,000-plus went to a 2nd Amendment, right-wing firm to protect her. That’s in sharp contrast to her anti-gun rhetoric.

She continually makes ridiculous claims about the police.

Rep. @CoriBush on her calls for “defunding” the police: “Almost a thousand people have been murdered by police, have been killed by police since George Floyd lost his life.” pic.twitter.com/gwsNnPCM8X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 23, 2021

Ilhan Omar spent overr $125,000. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spent $64,763; Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) $20,480; Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) $7,872; and Greg Casar (D-Texas) $1,570; while Summer Lee (D-Pa.) has yet to document security spending.

They all hate the police – for us, not for them. When Bush’s car was shot up, she rushed to get police help.

As long as they’re safe!

