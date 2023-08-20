Gov. DeSantis Irks Some Republicans with a “Listless Vessel” Comment

A number of people are reacting badly to a comment Gov. DeSantis made during an interview with The Florida Standard. They’re taking it as an insult.

The comment that people are reacting to is this: “If you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that you’re supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens, to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

This is what the Governor said in full:

“We have a strand in the party that use supporting Trump as whether you are a RINO or not,” Gov. De Santis said. “And so you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO, so it’s been totally detached from principle, in what you actually believe and results. And it’s more about, you know, just what faction you happen to do.

“So, there’ll be people who are huge Trump supporters like in Congress have like incredibly liberal left-wing records, that’s really just atrocious, and yet they’re viewed as by some of these folks as like really, really good. Then you have other people, you know, like a congressman Chip Roy, who’s endorsed me, congressman Thomas Massey. These guys have records of principle, fighting the swamp that are second to none, and yet they will be attacked by some of these people and called RINOs.

“So, it’s just been totally detached from any type of substance, and ultimately a movement can’t be about the personality of one individual. The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people, and that’s gotta be based in principle because if you’re not rooted in principle…

Some people objected to the following:

“…if all we are is listless vessels that you’re supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

Not everyone approved:

I cant even get out of bed if Truth Social doesnt tell me to https://t.co/Aev4KuzC0T — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2023

Calling names instead of earn our vote — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) August 19, 2023

This is his “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black” moment. — Hal Sear (@HalSear_2A) August 19, 2023

Others agreed: with him:

DeSantis was cooking in this interview. You love to see it. — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) August 19, 2023

Exactly. And I do not think he said this in a mean way, but a matter-of-fact way. — Florida Native (@OliviaFLNative) August 20, 2023

He's right. Are you going to follow principles or personality? — Caballero 🏹 (@HughAkston0) August 20, 2023

What do you think?

