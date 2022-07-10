Defund the Police Radical Stacey Abrams Spent $800K on Her Security

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has doled out over $800,000 for private security since last December. This is despite her ties to the Marguerite Casey Foundation. The group is very radical and demands the defunding of police.

In other words, she can have security but you can’t. You can’t have a gun even though you can’t afford to hire people with guns.

Abrams, who lost her last run as Georgia governor, paid out a total of $520,612.57 for “security services” between December 14, 2021, and April 20, the New York Post reported.

Between December 2021 and June 2022, Abrams’ campaign doled out over $814,000 to Executive Protection Agencies (EPA Security), an Atlanta-based private security firm, according to a new campaign filing reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Records of her overall campaign finance expenditures include 11 payments to Executive Protection Agencies. The information was released by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission and the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission.

In contrast, her Republican opponent Brian Kemp spent a little over $31,000, mostly for cybersecurity, tech, and consultation.

Abrams’s support for the Marguerite Casey Foundation extended to anti-policing groups such as the Movement for Black Lives, Black Organizing Project, and Louisville Community Bail Fund, Alejandro Avila writes on Outkick.

Abrams previously said the following regarding police funding:

“We have to reallocate resources, so, yes,” she said. “If there is a moment where resources are so tight that we have to choose between whether we murder Black people or serve Black people, then absolutely: Our choice must be service.”

SOME OF HER COMMUNIST TIES

Does the Marguerite Casey Foundation pay for the security? Who does? She is funded by the Red-Green movement.

She has also been on the board of the Center for American Progress (CAP) (Soros-funded CAP). Abrams is also an alumnus of The New Dealers, a ‘progressive’ network. They seek to push the radical leftist agenda (Marxist).

Both of the organizations above have been intertwined with the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Chinese Communist Party lobbying organization that works to influence American politicians, reports The National Pulse.

Many Democrat politicians and staff have taken trips to China under the CUSEF banner.

The NewDEAL brings together leaders focused on expanding opportunity, helping them develop and spread innovative ideas to spur economic growth that is equitable and sustainable. Most importantly, the organization facilitates the exchange of ideas among its members and connects them with other pro-growth progressive political, policy, and private sector leaders declares The Suburban Times from information on the group’s website.

She is a fraud. The woman is a communist tied to Maoist China. Wittingly or unwittingly, her goal is to destroy the United States.

