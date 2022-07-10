Another Gas Plant Explosion – Cause Unknown at This Time

There was an explosion at a Medford, Oklahoma gas plant yesterday – OneOk. OneOk is a leading midstream service provider in the United States connecting prolific supply basins with key market centers. Everyone is alive and the town was evacuated.

Brad Borror, who is a manager of communications at ONEOK, released a statement.

Earlier today there was an incident at ONEOK’s Medford natural gas liquids fractionation facility,” Borror said. “All ONEOK personnel are accounted for, and we are unaware of any injuries at this time. We are cooperating with local emergency responders and appreciate their quick response. Our focus continues working with emergency responders to extinguish the fire and the safety of the surrounding community and our employees.”

News4 Local doesn’t know what caused the fire.

The Medford Police Chief tells News 4, this is one of the largest fires the town has seen.

“We’ve had other incidents; we had an explosion four years ago between a train versus a propane truck around 2007 which was a very big incident for us as well,” said James Shepherd, Medford Police Chief.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Thank you for your patience as emergency services and OneOK continues the process of determining how to effectively and safely resolve this incident.”

There have been other plant explosions.

We don’t know the cause of any really. But there have been five in a month.

2/4 July 9, 2022- ONEOK natural gas plant explosion (Medford, OK) July 7, 2022- Energy Transfer pipeline explosion (Wallis, TX) Jun. 27, 2022- Petro Star refinery explosion, (VALDEZ, AK) Jun. 8, 2022- LNG natural gas plant explosion (Freeport, TX)@hackableanimal — J Mal (@EPUnum_) July 10, 2022

The Energy Transfer explosion was two days ago. The PetroStar explosion involved a tanker truck.

The Freeport Texas LNG plant still hasn’t opened, seriously hurting global supplies. There will be a partial restart in OCTOBER! The Houston liquefied natural gas company’s update follows an order issued last week by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which deemed the Quintana Island facility unsafe after last month’s explosion that caused significant damage. The order outlined a series of steps the company must take before resuming operations. They claim conditions at the facility “pose an integrity risk to public safety, property, or the environment.” If you trust them.

It’s overkill by a government that wants to destroy natural gas.

We’ve had a spate of food processing plant fires and now we have some gas plant explosions. This is at a time when we face world famine, and an administration attacking farming. They abuse farmers with overregulation, sanctions on Russia, and attacks on fossil fuels.

ONEOK’S ROLE

ONEOK’s fractionation plant separates NGLs into NGL products, such as ethane, propane, butane, and natural gas, used widely in all sectors of the economy. NGL products are used in inputs for petrochemical plants, generating electricity at power plants, burning for cooking, and blended into vehicle fuel.

The Medford fractionation facility feeds NGL products in pipelines through Texas to Mont Belvieu on the Gulf Coast, a major export hub area for energy products. There’s no word (yet) on disruptions to pipeline flows.

