MSNBC touts a tax-evading fake governor as ‘winner’ of the year

Republican Governor Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams in November of 2018 by more than 55,000 votes. She never conceded insofar as know and continues to pretend she won. The woman even took her fake case to court and lost over and over.

Abrams claims the election was rigged. That was a set up by her hard-left allies who continually and falsely accused Kemp of voter suppression after he purged the voter rolls of people who didn’t belong on the rolls.

Abrams is an IRS deadbeat and owes more than $50,000 to the IRS and about $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt. Abrams says she worked out a payment plan with the IRS.

She is quite the racist and says Russians are poised to take over our country. Never mind that Russia has the economy of New Jersey.

Stacey Abrams wrote a manifesto of sorts in February calling for war against whites. In it, she basically called for a revolution against the majority — that would be white people.

MSNBC touted the declaration of Dr. Jason Johnson who says she won the year and has a bright future. He falsely claims she was “robbed” of the governor’s seat.

I don’t know. Where do you go from the fake governor of Georgia? Fake Vice President?

