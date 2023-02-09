Defund the Police Rep. Angie Craig Was Assaulted In her Apartment Building

Anti-police Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn) was assaulted today in the elevator of her apartment building. Her chief of staff provided the information. The police she wanted to defund saved her.

COS Nick Coe said the incident occurred this morning in [lawless] D.C.

“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC.,” Coe said in a statement. “Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay.”

The congresswoman, a Big Pharma advocate, called 911, and the suspect fled, said Coe.

There is no evidence it was politically motivated. Coe was very grateful to the police. It’s good she didn’t get her way when she was screaming about wanting qualified police immunity eliminated.

Angie tried to erase her anti-police record before her recent tough race. She wanted to abandon qualified immunity for police officers before a tough reelection battle.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported this month that Angie Craig [was] trying to reverse some of her previous stances after she voted for anti-law enforcement legislation to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers and to defund the police.

Craig said she had evolved on the issue!

Angie Craig cosponsored and voted for H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which would effectively “defund the police” if signed into law by costing hundreds of millions each year, enact restrictions on policing practices, and eliminate protections for law enforcement. Republicans described the bill as a plan to “defund the police.”

Craig even voted against condemning calls to defund the police.

